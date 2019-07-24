Stanley Cup champion Blues hire Marc Savard as an assistant coach

Head coach Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues hired Marc Savard as an assistant coach Wednesday.

The 42-year-old Savard spent 13 years playing in the NHL, splitting time among the Rangers, Flames, Thrashers, and Bruins. The two-time All-Star was part of Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup title team.

Since his retirement, Savard has been part of broadcasts for Hockey Night in Canada and on Maple Leafs pre- and postgame shows. He also has been coaching a junior hockey club in Ontario.

Blues coach Craig Berube called Savard a “tremendous player” and an “elite offensive mind.”

