UPS to expanded Access Point Program to help online shoppers

ST. LOUIS – Sending and receiving UPS packages may soon be a whole lot easier.

The shipping giant says its creating 12,000 new access points at CVS pharmacies, Michael’s Craft stores, and Advanced Auto Parts stores across the country.

A UPS Access Point location is a UPS-affiliated retail location offering convenient package drop-off or delivery near your home or work. When ordering online, you can choose to have items delivered to a UPS Access Point location.

That more than doubles the number of places customers can ship and receive UPS packages. to The company says once the deal is complete 90 percent of Americans will live within five miles of a UPS access point.

