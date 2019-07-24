Why we’re likely to see more bears enter human population

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We've covered stories of bears coming out of the woods, breaking into buildings and homes. Wildlife experts say we're going to see a lot more of it.

Dan Zarlenga, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation, says indications are that we can probably expect to see bears more in future as their population grows.

Q. What does the latest research tell us about Missouri's bear population?

The latest data has caused us to revise population estimates upward, to between 500-800

This is up from the 350 we estimated from a 2012 population model

They seem to be growing at a steady rate

Still primarily in the Ozarks and south of I-44, but expanding north

Primary expansion areas seem to be to the south and west of St. Louis, Lake of the Ozarks, and Poplar Bluff

We saw the bear last May in Eureka, another sighting in June 2018 in Ballwin, and regular reports from Warren and Jefferson counties

Q. How will the MDC manage black bear populations as they expand?

The primary method would be by establishing a limited hunting season

The 2008 black bear management plan established a benchmark of 500 bears needed for considering a hunting season

MDC is now beginning to investigate this possibility

This would be based on what the bear population could handle, and the public would support

Q. Tell us about the black bear informational event you have coming up?

Next Tuesday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood near I-270 and I-44

Free and open to the public

No advanced registration required

Q. What will you have at the open house?