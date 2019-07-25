× Checking Out The Cardinals New High Rise Building

The Cardinals plan was always to have a “village” across the street from Busch Stadium. Those initial plans were put on hold when the economy stalled. But now phase 2 is underway. There’s a hotel and office building going up to the west of the existing Ballpark Village structure. To the east is a new 29 story apartment building. It’s scheduled to open in the summer of 2020. FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne gets a tour from Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III.