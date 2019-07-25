Checking Out The Cardinals New High Rise Building

Posted 11:01 pm, July 25, 2019, by

The Cardinals plan was always to have a “village” across the street from Busch Stadium.  Those initial plans were put on hold when the economy stalled.  But now phase 2 is underway.   There’s a hotel and office building going up to the west of the existing Ballpark Village structure.  To the east is a new 29 story apartment building.   It’s scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.   FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne gets a tour from Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.