× Chipotle won’t join forces with plant-based meat companies

ST. LOUIS – For those jumping on the meatless trend, it’s impossible to get Impossible Foods or Beyond Meat products at Chipotle.

The fresh-mex chain says it’s steering clear of the plant-based protein products because they don’t follow its strict food quality standards.

The company’s CEO Brian Niccol says the meat alternative is processed food going against the chain’s motto “food with integrity.”

Chipotle will continue to serve vegetarian options such as sofritas made of tofu, while also testing out new options like quesadillas and carne asada.