× Delays on westbound I-44 near I-270 after tractor-trailer loses load

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Significant traffic delays for commuters headed west on Interstate 44 Thursday evening, as a tractor-trailer lost its load on the roadway.

The accident occurred just past I-270.

Only one lane was able to get by as MoDOT crews worked to clear the highway of debris.

It’s unclear just how many vehicles may have hit the debris.