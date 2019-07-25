Judge revokes bond, issues warrant for man accused of making threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Following Tuesday’s Fox 2 News report, a St. Louis County judge has revoked the bond and issued a warrant for a man accused of threatening people on Metro trains, buses, and at St. Louis County Library branches.

We’ve been taking a deep dive into the court records of 26-year-old Bryonta Haywood. He’s been on police radars since February.

Those records also show judges have kept letting him out of jail. But now St. Louis County Circuit Judge Jason Dotson has revoked Haywood’s bond and called him a danger to the community.

Haywood was most recently released from the St. Louis City jail on his own recognizance on Monday. This was after he’d already been banned from Metro stations, buses, bus stops, and trains, along with the Rock Road and Lewis & Clark branches of the St. Louis County Public Library.

Haywood was most recently arrested a week ago for allegedly trespassing on Metro property and threatening to kill two St. Louis police officers in downtown St. Louis.

Court records show he faces municipal charges across North County: a peace disturbance in Dellwood; assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest in separate incidents in Moline Acres; assault and property damage in Country Club Hills; and trespassing, property damage, and resisting arrest in St. Ann.

Haywood also faces misdemeanor charges of assault and trespassing in St. Louis after allegedly threatening a Metro security officer with a chunk of concrete.

His lone felony charge is for allegedly making a terrorist threat in St. Louis County: threatening to blow up a library. A St. Louis County woman also has a protection order against him for alleged stalking.

Haywood was spotted in Moline Acres on Thursday.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.