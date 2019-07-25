Missouri Botanical Gardens becomes after-hours destination for cocktails and live music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Beautiful summer weather continues and it’s a perfect evening for the Garden Party Lights at the Missouri Botanical Gardens.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and you can enjoy some cocktails and food in the Biergarten. They have drinks specials and music as well.

After dark, the light show begins. It’s a one-mile self-guided tour through the gardens that feature projection mapping, lasers, and different light displays.

Thursday evening is also the first theme night of the season -- Pride Night. Anyone wearing rainbow colors will get member pricing.

“Our water lilies are beautiful right now, so that’s definitely something to see. The daylilies are still in bloom and the rose garden is beautiful, smells great. There’s just a rainbow of things to see,” said Catherine Martin, Public Information Officer at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Sunday nights in July and August are family nights. Kids ages 3-12 get in for just $3 and the Children’s Garden is also open from 6 to 8 p.m. The Garden Party Lights run Thursday through Sunday nights through October from 6 to 10 pm.