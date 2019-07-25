Missouri’s first Amazon fulfillment center is looking for more workers

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Missouri’s first Amazon fulfillment center opened this week in St. Peters. St. Louis Blues mascot Louie and a Budweiser Clydesdale were there to help welcome new employees on an orange carpet. There will be over 1,500 full-time workers who will eventually work at the facility.

Amazon says that they’re still looking to fill positions at the robotics fulfillment center. The facility is located in the Premier 370 Business Park at Highway 370 and Truman Road. Their minimum wage is $15 per hour with healthcare benefits. Interested candidates may apply here: http://www.amazon.com/stlouisjobs.

The first item received into inventory at the fulfillment center was a Classic Colander by KitchenAid.