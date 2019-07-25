Police: Fleeing driver crashes, killing woman in St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Authorities say a fleeing driver has caused a crash that killed a woman in a St. Louis neighborhood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the driver took off after police observed a suspicious “hand to hand transaction” and attempted to stop the driver’s vehicle. Police say the pursuit ended after officers observed the driver traveling at dangerous speeds and running lights. A short time later, residents waved down police to inform them of an accident.

A woman in a vehicle that collided with the suspect’s vehicle was killed in the crash. A second woman was sent to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and is in custody.
