MANCHESTER, Mo. - A bold break-in at an adults-only store in Manchester.

Dr. John’s Lingerie Boutique was burglarized just weeks after it opened. Someone smashed open the front door and stole the register. No merchandise was taken.

The Manchester store is not alone. The Fenton and Farmington Dr. John’s locations were both hit several days ago.

As Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports, the owner says he wonders whether someone is targeting his business.