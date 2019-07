Public funeral service to be held for slain Ole Miss student from St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - A public visitation and funeral will be held for Ally Kostial. A Facebook post from her father, former Sunset Hills Alderman Keith Kostial, made the announcement. A vigil for Ally will be held at Lindbergh High School tonight at 8:00 pm.

Authorities say a University of Mississippi student was recorded on surveillance video leaving a bar alone hours before she was found shot to death.

The city of Oxford released the video showing 21-year-old Alexandria ``Ally'' Kostial alive hours before deputies found her body about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from university grounds. It shows Kostial hugging someone and leaving the bar at about 11:52 p.m. She's picked up minutes later by a grey van.

Kostial's roommate said Kostial arrived home around midnight. It's unclear what happened between then and when her body was found in Harmontown that morning.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department told reporters Wednesday that a preliminary autopsy determined Kostial died of gunshot wounds. Classmate Brandon A. Theesfeld, of Texas, has been charged with murder in her death.

Services for Ally Kostial will be held at:

Concordia Lutheran Church - Kirkwood

505 S. Kirkwood Rd.

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Public Visitation:

Friday, July 26, 2019, at 4 to 8 p.m.

Public Funeral Service:

Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10 a.m.