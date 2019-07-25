Shots fired at vehicle and building on Lucas and Hunt near I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Someone fired bullets at vehicle near a gas station on Lucas and Hunt near I-70. The shooting damaged a car and a building.

Police received a call about the incident at around 9:45am. They say that there are no injuries after the shooting. They do not have any suspects in custody.

The road is shut down while officers conduct an investigation. The victim's car appears to be at the Circle K gas station. There is a heavy police presence in the area.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.