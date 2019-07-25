Soccer player and boy celebrate being ‘differently able’ with bump

Posted 2:02 pm, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 02:08PM, July 25, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. — The moment where a soccer player and a 1-year-old shared what makes them different is going viral. They’re both missing a hand. Carson Pickett, 25, and Joseph Tidd “bumped” at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., last month during an Orlando Pride game. A camera was there to capture the adorable interaction.

The Tidd family says that the photo and their son’s Instagram account is helping them connect and educate people about being “differently able.”

The two had previously met at the team’s home-opener. Joseph’s family posted a photo of the heartwarming reunion to Instagram in June.

"Yeah, you got a friend in me". 🧡 What an amazing weekend! We have SO many pictures to share with you all. Here is just a glimpse into Joseph's first #lfpweekend2019. Joseph met lots of new friends that we have gotten to known through @lucky_fin_project social media. 🧡 When I first found out Joseph was going to be our right-hand-man I came to #lfp for comfort. We have enjoyed getting to know those who have brought us comfort for the past 2 years. Thank you @mollystapes for the amazing work. You made an impact on at least 700 people this past weekend. We are so lucky to be in the #luckyfinfamily #luckyfinsquad #differentlyabled #limbdifferenceawareness #yougotafriendinme #lookmanohands #picnic #troy #troymichigan #robothand #prostetics #findingnemo #tenfingersareoverrated #superabledcomics #superheros #friends #comfort #guitar #fins #spreadingawareness #righthandman #weekend #makingachange #pregnant #limbdifference #nosleep #addie

