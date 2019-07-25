Soccer player and boy celebrate being ‘differently able’ with bump

ORLANDO, Fla. — The moment where a soccer player and a 1-year-old shared what makes them different is going viral. They’re both missing a hand. Carson Pickett, 25, and Joseph Tidd “bumped” at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., last month during an Orlando Pride game. A camera was there to capture the adorable interaction.
The Tidd family says that the photo and their son’s Instagram account is helping them connect and educate people about being “differently able.”
The two had previously met at the team’s home-opener. Joseph’s family posted a photo of the heartwarming reunion to Instagram in June.
Staying up late this weekend was worth it when you get to cheer on @carson.pickett ! ⚽️ I love fist bumping her.🤜 If you can't tell she makes me smile, double chin and all! . . . Swipe ➡️ to see how big my smile gets after I fist bumped her. I couldn't stop giggling! 😁 Carson is such a great role model. . . . #orlandopride #nwsl #biggerthansoccer #filledwithpride #luckyfinfamily #luckyfinproject #limbdifferenceawareness #16 #orlando #fistbump #doublechin #giggling #smile #grateful #stayinguplate #toddler #cheerleader #tenfingersareoverrated #orlandocity #orlandocitysoccer #rolemodel #soccer #unstoppable
"Yeah, you got a friend in me". 🧡 What an amazing weekend! We have SO many pictures to share with you all. Here is just a glimpse into Joseph's first #lfpweekend2019. Joseph met lots of new friends that we have gotten to known through @lucky_fin_project social media. 🧡 When I first found out Joseph was going to be our right-hand-man I came to #lfp for comfort. We have enjoyed getting to know those who have brought us comfort for the past 2 years. Thank you @mollystapes for the amazing work. You made an impact on at least 700 people this past weekend. We are so lucky to be in the #luckyfinfamily #luckyfinsquad #differentlyabled #limbdifferenceawareness #yougotafriendinme #lookmanohands #picnic #troy #troymichigan #robothand #prostetics #findingnemo #tenfingersareoverrated #superabledcomics #superheros #friends #comfort #guitar #fins #spreadingawareness #righthandman #weekend #makingachange #pregnant #limbdifference #nosleep #addie