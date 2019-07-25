Soccer player and boy celebrate being ‘differently able’ with bump

ORLANDO, Fla. — The moment where a soccer player and a 1-year-old shared what makes them different is going viral. They’re both missing a hand. Carson Pickett, 25, and Joseph Tidd “bumped” at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., last month during an Orlando Pride game. A camera was there to capture the adorable interaction.

The Tidd family says that the photo and their son’s Instagram account is helping them connect and educate people about being “differently able.”

The two had previously met at the team’s home-opener. Joseph’s family posted a photo of the heartwarming reunion to Instagram in June.