St. Louis inmates to receive Hepatitis A vaccinations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Department of Health and Division of Corrections are partnering to provide hepatitis A vaccinations to inmates held in the city’s jails. All 800 inmates eligible to receive the vaccination will receive one.

“The close proximity of individuals housed in correctional facilities increase their risk for infection transference, making this vaccination project important to protect both the inmate population, staff, visitors and the health of the general public as inmates reintegrate into society”, says Dale Glass, the City of St. Louis Corrections Commissioner.

Although only one Hepatitis A case has been reported in St. Louis. Missouri is one of 25 states that has experienced an outbreak since 2016.