Swim with sharks at the Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Sean Dixon, the Director of Marketing at the Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium, joins the show to discuss an opportunity for you to swim with sharks.

In honor of Shark Week, you have a chance to win a mini-vacation that would include an dive underwater in a metal cage and come face-to-face with sharks in a huge aquarium.

Other incentives in the vacation package include a one-night-stay at Angler's Lodge in Springfield, Missouri, a $50 gift card to Hemingway's Blue Water Cafe, a $100 gift card to Bass Pro Shop and Admission for two to Wonders of Wildlife.

For more information on how to enter the contest, visit SpringfieldMO.org/sharkdive.