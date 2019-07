Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Three people have been taken to the hospital after an accident on Illinois 159 at Schlueter Germaine Road, just north of Smithton. It appears two pickup trucks collided on the highway.

The road will be closed for at least an hour while police work to clear the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.