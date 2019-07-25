Tim Ezell: Add some bounce to your summer with Jolly Jumps of St. Louis!

Posted 7:26 am, July 25, 2019, by

IMPERIAL, Mo. - Are you looking for some fun for the kiddos at your next birthday party or family reunion?

Tim Ezell was live at Jolly Jumps of St. Louis a family-owned business that specialized in party rentals. For over 20 years Jolly Jumps has been serving the greater St. Louis area and has been providing the kind of high-quality professional service our customers have come to love.

Their goal is to make your party or event as stress-free and as fun as possible by providing quality, clean inflatables

For more information visit www.jstl.com or for reservations email jollyjumpsstl@gmail.com 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.