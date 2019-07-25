On Thursday it was Ryan O'Reilly's turn to take the Stanley Cup back home. The Blues center was in cozy Seaforth, Ontario. The Blues provided footage as he took the Cup to his 99 year old grandmother. TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) chimes in on the visit.
TKO: Granny O’Reilly Sees The Cup
-
TKO: Stanley Cup Sightings Have Become Legendary
-
TKO goes to the Dogs
-
TKO: Blues Don’t Need An Award, They’ve Got The Cup
-
TKO: Blues Game 7 Game Plan
-
TKO: We Love Backes, Just Not Now
-
-
TKO: St. Louis should follow the Blues’ lead and push back
-
TKO: Stanley Cup In Town
-
TKO: Pat Maroon Legacy
-
TKO: NHL Goes Silent
-
TKO: Armstrong Best Move, No Move
-
-
TKO: The Blues Had Several Surprises
-
TKO: You nervous? Yes. Binnington? No.
-
TKO: Chief Doesn’t Get Mad, He Gets Even