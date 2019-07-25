TKO: Granny O’Reilly Sees The Cup

On Thursday it was Ryan O'Reilly's turn to take the Stanley Cup back home.   The Blues center was in cozy Seaforth, Ontario.   The Blues provided footage as he took the Cup to his 99 year old grandmother.  TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) chimes in on the visit.

