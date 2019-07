× Truck rolls into Meramec River in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A pickup truck rolled into the Meramec River in Kirkwood early Thursday morning.

Police say the driver was night fishing just before 1:30 a.m. at the Greentree Park Boat Ramp on Marshall Road.

According to authories, he failed to put the truck in park and it rolled into the water.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where divers were working to retrieve the truck.

No injuries were reported in the incident.