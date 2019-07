Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. - Police are investigating break-ins at two wireless stores on West Florissant Avenue Thursday morning.

The burglaries happened within five minutes of each other.

Police say the first break-in happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Metro PCS store and the second break-in happened shortly afterward down the road at the Wireless Lifestyle retailer.

Police aren't saying what the thieves got away with.