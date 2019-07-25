U-City teen missing after threatening self-harm

Posted 8:37 pm, July 25, 2019, by

Angel Wells

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The University City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old who was reported missing Thursday.

According to Captain Frederick Lemons, Angel Wells has been missing since 3:45 p.m. She was last seen in the 1000 block of Wild Cherry after threatening to harm herself.

She’s described as 5’2” tall and weighing 140 pounds. She was wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt, blue Adidas shorts, and black Nike flip-flops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010) or CrimeStoppers at 866-371- TIPS.

