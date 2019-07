Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau joins the show to discuss the steps to take before donating your used cars to charity.

Sometimes donated cars do not go to the charity you think it is going to.

It is important to research the charity you are donating to and the potential third-party that the car might be going through.

The Better Business Bureau does have accreditations for charities for your convenience as well.

Find this information at bbb.org.