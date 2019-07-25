Vigil for murdered Ole Miss student Ally Kostial at Lindbergh High School today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A vigil is planned for Ally Kostial, the murdered Ole Miss student from St. Louis. Friends and family will gather at Lindbergh High School at 8pm to remember her.

A new video shows Kostial walking away from a bar near the Ole Miss campus. Ally is wearing a white shirt and you can see her walk across the street and down the block. Kostial`s body was found the next morning near a lake about 20 miles away from the location.

A college classmate, Brandon Theesfeld from Fort Worth Texas has been charged with her murder. Kostial and Theesfeld enrolled at Ole Miss in 2016 and can be seen in pictures posted to social media at several events.

Kostial`s friend spoke out about the relationship on twitter writing, "He harassed her for years, took advantage of her for years, I spent countless nights holding Ally close, drying her tears about this monster."

Theesfeld was spotted on surveillance video at a market in a nearby Mississippi town before the murder took place. After Kostal's body was found police tracked Theesfeld to a Memphis gas station. Sources say there was blood on his clothing and a gun in his truck. The next morning he was charged with Kostal's murder.

There is a memorial building at Lindbergh High School. A card on one of the flower reads, "So young and senseless. I am sorry the world lost you and all you were meant to be."