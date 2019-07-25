× Vigil to be held for 10-year-old boy shot while sitting on the porch

ST. LOUIS – A vigil is scheduled Thursday evening at the scene where a child was killed earlier this week.

10-year-old boy Eddie Hill was killed last Friday night while sitting on the porch with his father in the 4700 block of Page near Marcus Street.

The little boy and four adults were sitting on the porch outside of a home when a car rolled by and the suspect opened fire.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a blue SUV. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.