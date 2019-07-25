Visitors at international travel convention very high on St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – With a building boom in the city of St. Louis and our food and entertainment culture, people who sell the world travel industry are impressed with St. Louis.

Approximately 1,600 travel agents are in town at America’s Center for the 2019 Destinations International Convention.

Brian Hall, a spokesman for Explore St. Louis, says the visiting media that covers travel destinations and city's activities has been blown away with the city.

“I got to tell you, the reoccurring theme among friends and colleagues I have been talking to is, ‘I hadn’t been here in 10 to 15 years, whatever the case may be, wow!’ It's just amazing the transformation this community is experiencing,” Hall said.

Visitors say they have experienced much of St. Louis, including parties at Ballpark Village, Three Sixty rooftop bar, and a big get together Thursday night at the Anheuser-Busch brewery.

“This is such a great American destination,” said Stephanie Pace Brown, president and CEO of Explore Asheville. “Rich in history, the food is great, and it’s beautiful. I will go home and tell people how I have enjoyed St. Louis.”