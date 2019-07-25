Water gushing from large hole closes Lindell Boulevard near Forest Park

Posted 11:43 am, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, July 25, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A large hole is now forming in the middle of Lindell Boulevard near Forest Park.   A FOX 2 photographer in Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter saw repair crews on the scene and water gushing from the road.  The road may be closed for several days.

"Repair underway- Metro s/b open soon- street will need repaving- early but likely to to be closed for a couple days. Patience please,"  tweets Mayor Lyda Krewson.

A 30" water main broke around 8:30am Thursday.  The water is flooding Lindell, ⁦Forest Park and the St. Louis MetroLink ⁩ tracks below.

 

Google Map for coordinates 38.645024 by -90.274724.

