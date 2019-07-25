Water gushing from large hole closes Lindell Boulevard near Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A large hole is now forming in the middle of Lindell Boulevard near Forest Park. A FOX 2 photographer in Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter saw repair crews on the scene and water gushing from the road. The road may be closed for several days.
"Repair underway- Metro s/b open soon- street will need repaving- early but likely to to be closed for a couple days. Patience please," tweets Mayor Lyda Krewson.
A 30" water main broke around 8:30am Thursday. The water is flooding Lindell, Forest Park and the St. Louis MetroLink tracks below.
38.645024 -90.274724