Water gushing from large hole closes Lindell Boulevard near Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A large hole is now forming in the middle of Lindell Boulevard near Forest Park. A FOX 2 photographer in Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter saw repair crews on the scene and water gushing from the road. The road may be closed for several days.

"Repair underway- Metro s/b open soon- street will need repaving- early but likely to to be closed for a couple days. Patience please," tweets Mayor Lyda Krewson.

A 30" water main broke around 8:30am Thursday. The water is flooding Lindell, ⁦Forest Park and the St. Louis MetroLink ⁩ tracks below.

Lindell, east Union- 30”water main break at 8:30 am - BIG pipe, lots of water flooding Lindell, ⁦Forest Park & ⁦@STLMetro⁩ tracks below. Repair underway- Metro s/b open soon- street will need repaving- early but likely to to be closed for a couple days. Patience please pic.twitter.com/aXO3JJ4YmR — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) July 25, 2019