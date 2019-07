Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUS - The 11th Annual St. Louis Craft Beer Week kicks off Friday night.

From July 26 until August 3 local brewers, bars and restaurants are hosting beer-related festivities and events with contests and special food menus.

The celebration begins with a St. Louis Brewer's Picnic Block Party from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Bridge Tap House on Locust Street Downtown.

For more information visit: stlbeerweek.com

You have till midnight to get your tickets for our @stlbeerweek 5k/10k in @TowerGrovePark before the price goes up...or the tickets selll out! Post race party includes 12 breweries with 24+ beers! Check out complete details 👉 https://t.co/AXCCwa4Xj3 pic.twitter.com/c8q6qAYAOV — Itap Soulard (@ItapSoulard) July 26, 2019