American Idol’ winner to perform at DuQuoin State Fair

Posted 6:03 am, July 26, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Musician Phillip Phillips attends Live Nation's celebration of The 3rd Annual National Concert Day at Irving Plaza on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation)

DUQUOIN, Ill. – “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips will perform at this year’s Du Quoin State Fair.

Fair officials said Thursday the 28-year-old singer-songwriter will perform Aug. 30 at the fairgrounds in southern Illinois.

Phillips won the 11th season of “American Idol” in 2012 and has released two chart-topping albums since his five-time-platinum debut single “Home.”

Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross says being able to book Phillips “rounds out a great seven days of musical talent on the grandstand stage.” Tickets go on sale Friday.

Phillips completes the line-up for this year’s fair in DuQuoin, which includes All-American Rejects and Wynonna and the Big Noise.

The fair also canceled a performance by country-rock band Confederate Railroad because of its use of the Confederate flag, setting off a controversy.

