Five charged with attempted murder after I-70 chase ends in barrage of gunfire

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A car was hit with a barrage of bullets after a chase from a St. Louis Gas station onto I-70 and ending with a crash in Granite City, Illinois. The incident happened on July 5 at around 3:00 am. Now, five people are under arrest after an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Marshal’s Service and the St. Louis Police, and detectives from Granite City.

The victim tells police that they were at a gas station near I-70 in north St. Louis that evening. The victim noticed they were being followed by several vehicles when returning home. A high-speed chase on I-70 went to Granite City where the victim lost control of the vehicle and crashed near 23rd St. and Benton Street. The victim then ran away as the pursuer’s vehicles arrived. They shot at the victim and the crashed vehicle in a “barrage of gunfire.” Police say the victim was able to escape without any injuries.

An investigation with several federal and local law enforcement agencies led police to five suspects from St. Louis. Steven Carson, 32, Janautica Jackson, 23, Michael Smith, 28, Anthony Stewart Jr., 21, Donnell Robinson, 35, all face charges for attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The bond for each suspect is set at $1,500,000.