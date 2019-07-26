High speed chase across north St. Louis ends in crash, arrest

ST. LOUIS - A  high-speed police pursuit ended with a crash in north St. Louis Friday morning.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where a blue vehicle crashed on Goodfellow and Maple Street.

A silver car appeared to be damaged at the crash scene as well. First responders are at the scene treating two people near where the silver vehicle crashed.

It is reported that one suspect has been taken into custody. The suspect is believed to be the driver of the blue car.

This is a breaking news story.   Information is still coming into our newsroom.

