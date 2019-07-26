Jefferson County officer injured after car crosses center line, hitting police cruiser

IMPERIAL, Mo. – A car crashed into a police cruiser and another vehicle on West Outer Road at Old Antonia Friday morning.  The officer was taken away from the scene with minor injuries.  The people in the other two vehicles were not injured in the crash.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that a deputy traveling in a police cruiser and another vehicle were driving on West Outer Road.  Another oncoming vehicle drifted into their lane and hit both vehicles.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

 

