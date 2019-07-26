Archdiocese of St. Louis releases list of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Archdiocese of St. Louis has published the names of clergy that have had substantiated claims of sexual abuse of minors against them. They say that the list of nearly 70 people is a result of an extensive investigation conducted by a third-party agency staffed with investigators, formerly of the FBI and state law enforcement.
“It will be painful for all of us to see the names of clergy accused of behavior we can barely allow ourselves to imagine. But publishing their names is the right thing to do.
For years, victims have carried the burden of the crimes committed against them. In talking with many of them, I have witnessed the devastating impact on their lives and the lives of their loved ones.
Publishing these names will not change the past. Nothing will. But it is an important step in the long process of healing. And we are committed to that healing,” Archbishop Robert Carlson writes in a letter to parishioners posted to ArchSTL.org.
The church is asking anyone who has yet to share their story of abuse to speak to local and state authorities. You can also call the Office of Child and Youth Protection at 314-792-7704.
List of Archdiocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|Date of Death
|Status
|1
|Babka
|Robert H.
|1968
|2013
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|2
|Beckman
|Dcn. Carl
|1986
|Removed from ministry
|3
|Beine
|James A.
|1967
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|4
|Brinkman
|Don G.
|1967
|Removed from ministry
|5
|Campbell
|John R.
|1958
|Removed from ministry
|6
|Campbell
|Michael A.
|1979
|Removed from ministry
|7
|Christian
|Norman H.
|1961
|2004
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|8
|Cooper
|Thomas T.
|1955
|2003
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|9
|Creason
|Hubert E.
|1958
|2006
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|10
|Fitzgerald
|Alfred J.
|1966
|Removed from ministry
|11
|Funke
|James A.
|1974
|1993
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|12
|Ghio
|John J.
|1980
|Removed from ministry
|13
|Goellner
|Glennon J.
|1950
|2007
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|14
|Graham
|Thomas J.
|1960
|Removed from ministry;
|15
|Gummersbach
|James L.
|1954
|2014
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|16
|Heck
|Donald H.
|1963
|2015
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|17
|Hederman
|Kevin F.
|1975
|Removed from ministry
|18
|Heier
|Vincent A.
|1977
|Removed from ministry; retired
|19
|Huhn
|Bernard
|1952
|2000
|Ministry restricted; deceased
|20
|Hummel
|Dcn. Fred
|1986
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|21
|Johnston
|Robert F.
|1962
|Removed from ministry;
|22
|Kaske
|John J.
|1956
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|23
|Kelley
|William A.
|1977
|2013
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|24
|Kopff
|Marvin C.
|1963
|2006
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|25
|Kuchar
|Bryan M.
|1993
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|26
|Lessard
|Joseph P.
|1952
|2014
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|27
|Lippert
|Alexander W.
|1956
|2000
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|28
|McGrath
|Michael
|1974
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|29
|Marschner
|Aloysius J.
|1936
|2004
|Ministry restricted; deceased
|30
|McClintock
|Dennis J.
|1973
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|31
|Obmann
|Russell
|1951
|2000
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|32
|O’Brien
|Joseph M.
|1957
|2012
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|33
|Pavlik
|James J.
|1963
|2015
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|34
|Rehme
|Albert A.
|1956
|2012
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|35
|Ross
|Joseph D.
|1969
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|36
|Schierhoff
|Lawrence C.
|1952
|2008
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|37
|Seidel
|Michael L.
|1987
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|38
|Straub
|Donald J.
|1975
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|39
|Toohey
|Michael W.
|1967
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|40
|Valentine
|Leroy
|1977
|Removed from ministry
|41
|Westrich
|Keith M.
|1981
|Removed from ministry
|42
|Wolken
|Gary P.
|1993
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|43
|Yim
|Robert J.
|1974
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|44
|Zacheis
|Dennis B.
|1975
|Removed from ministry
List of Archdiocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor that were first accused After Death
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|Date of Death
|Status
|1
|Blase’
|Francis
|1941
|1977
|Deceased
|2
|Bockelmann
|Albert
|1939
|1975
|Deceased
|3
|Byrne
|Maurice
|1943
|1993
|Deceased
|4
|Craig
|Walter
|1923
|1971
|Deceased
|5
|Galovich
|George W.
|1971
|2012
|Deceased
|6
|Kertz
|Louis
|1948
|1985
|Deceased
|7
|McLain
|James
|1957
|1998
|Deceased
|8
|McDonough
|Roger
|1965
|1985
|Deceased
|9
|O’Flynn
|Bernard
|1917
|1981
|Deceased
|10
|Poepperling
|William
|1934
|1983
|Deceased
|11
|Wieberg
|John
|1918
|1963
|Deceased
|12
|Zimmer
|Ralph
|1943
|1981
|Deceased
List of Extern Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|Date of Death
|Status
|1
|Ferraro
|Romano J.
|1960
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|2
|Frobas
|Victor A.
|1966
|1993
|Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased
|3
|Lenczycki
|Frederick
|1972
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|4
|Roberts
|Kenneth J.
|1966
|2018
|Removed from ministry; deceased
|5
|Stauber
|James F.
|1959
|2010
|Removed from ministry; deceased
List of Archdiocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Possession of Child Pornography
|No.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Year of Ordination
|Date of Death
|Status
|1
|Grady
|James P.
|1977
|Removed from ministry; laicized
|2
|Hess
|John P.
|1983
|Removed from ministry
|3
|Vatterott
|William F.
|2003
|Removed from ministry; laicized