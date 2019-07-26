Archdiocese of St. Louis releases list of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Archdiocese of St. Louis has published the names of clergy that have had substantiated claims of sexual abuse of minors against them. They say that the list of nearly 70 people is a result of an extensive investigation conducted by a third-party agency staffed with investigators, formerly of the FBI and state law enforcement.

“It will be painful for all of us to see the names of clergy accused of behavior we can barely allow ourselves to imagine. But publishing their names is the right thing to do.

For years, victims have carried the burden of the crimes committed against them. In talking with many of them, I have witnessed the devastating impact on their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

Publishing these names will not change the past. Nothing will. But it is an important step in the long process of healing. And we are committed to that healing,” Archbishop Robert Carlson writes in a letter to parishioners posted to ArchSTL.org.

The church is asking anyone who has yet to share their story of abuse to speak to local and state authorities. You can also call the Office of Child and Youth Protection at 314-792-7704.

List of Archdiocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

No. Last Name First Name Year of Ordination Date of Death Status 1 Babka Robert H. 1968 2013 Removed from ministry; deceased 2 Beckman Dcn. Carl 1986 Removed from ministry 3 Beine James A. 1967 Removed from ministry; laicized 4 Brinkman Don G. 1967 Removed from ministry 5 Campbell John R. 1958 Removed from ministry 6 Campbell Michael A. 1979 Removed from ministry 7 Christian Norman H. 1961 2004 Removed from ministry; deceased 8 Cooper Thomas T. 1955 2003 Removed from ministry; deceased 9 Creason Hubert E. 1958 2006 Removed from ministry; deceased 10 Fitzgerald Alfred J. 1966 Removed from ministry 11 Funke James A. 1974 1993 Removed from ministry; deceased 12 Ghio John J. 1980 Removed from ministry 13 Goellner Glennon J. 1950 2007 Removed from ministry; deceased 14 Graham Thomas J. 1960 Removed from ministry; 15 Gummersbach James L. 1954 2014 Removed from ministry; deceased 16 Heck Donald H. 1963 2015 Removed from ministry; deceased 17 Hederman Kevin F. 1975 Removed from ministry 18 Heier Vincent A. 1977 Removed from ministry; retired 19 Huhn Bernard 1952 2000 Ministry restricted; deceased 20 Hummel Dcn. Fred 1986 Removed from ministry; laicized 21 Johnston Robert F. 1962 Removed from ministry; 22 Kaske John J. 1956 Removed from ministry; laicized 23 Kelley William A. 1977 2013 Removed from ministry; deceased 24 Kopff Marvin C. 1963 2006 Removed from ministry; deceased 25 Kuchar Bryan M. 1993 Removed from ministry; laicized 26 Lessard Joseph P. 1952 2014 Removed from ministry; deceased 27 Lippert Alexander W. 1956 2000 Removed from ministry; deceased 28 McGrath Michael 1974 Removed from ministry; laicized 29 Marschner Aloysius J. 1936 2004 Ministry restricted; deceased 30 McClintock Dennis J. 1973 Removed from ministry; laicized 31 Obmann Russell 1951 2000 Removed from ministry; deceased 32 O’Brien Joseph M. 1957 2012 Removed from ministry; deceased 33 Pavlik James J. 1963 2015 Removed from ministry; deceased 34 Rehme Albert A. 1956 2012 Removed from ministry; deceased 35 Ross Joseph D. 1969 Removed from ministry; laicized 36 Schierhoff Lawrence C. 1952 2008 Removed from ministry; laicized 37 Seidel Michael L. 1987 Removed from ministry; laicized 38 Straub Donald J. 1975 Removed from ministry; laicized 39 Toohey Michael W. 1967 Removed from ministry; laicized 40 Valentine Leroy 1977 Removed from ministry 41 Westrich Keith M. 1981 Removed from ministry 42 Wolken Gary P. 1993 Removed from ministry; laicized 43 Yim Robert J. 1974 Removed from ministry; laicized 44 Zacheis Dennis B. 1975 Removed from ministry

List of Archdiocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor that were first accused After Death

No. Last Name First Name Year of Ordination Date of Death Status 1 Blase’ Francis 1941 1977 Deceased 2 Bockelmann Albert 1939 1975 Deceased 3 Byrne Maurice 1943 1993 Deceased 4 Craig Walter 1923 1971 Deceased 5 Galovich George W. 1971 2012 Deceased 6 Kertz Louis 1948 1985 Deceased 7 McLain James 1957 1998 Deceased 8 McDonough Roger 1965 1985 Deceased 9 O’Flynn Bernard 1917 1981 Deceased 10 Poepperling William 1934 1983 Deceased 11 Wieberg John 1918 1963 Deceased 12 Zimmer Ralph 1943 1981 Deceased

List of Extern Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

No. Last Name First Name Year of Ordination Date of Death Status 1 Ferraro Romano J. 1960 Removed from ministry; laicized 2 Frobas Victor A. 1966 1993 Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased 3 Lenczycki Frederick 1972 Removed from ministry; laicized 4 Roberts Kenneth J. 1966 2018 Removed from ministry; deceased 5 Stauber James F. 1959 2010 Removed from ministry; deceased

List of Archdiocesan Clergy with Substantiated Allegations of Possession of Child Pornography

No. Last Name First Name Year of Ordination Date of Death Status 1 Grady James P. 1977 Removed from ministry; laicized 2 Hess John P. 1983 Removed from ministry 3 Vatterott William F. 2003 Removed from ministry; laicized