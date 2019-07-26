Man accused of sexually assaulting women at addiction recovery center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is accused of sexually assaulting women at the addiction recovery center he operates in south St. Louis.

Neighbors knew him as “AJ.” He seemed nice enough and he opened the place to help people recovering from addictions, they said.

They also noticed a lot of police activity in the past week and they were stunned to find out what police what was happening behind closed doors.

Andrew Mitts, 38, was still in jail Friday after being arrested a day earlier.

Police had been going in and out of his Dire Wolf Recovery and Spiritual Center at Gravois and Bates in south St. Louis and also searching his car, neighbors said.

Mitts went by the name “A.J. Sanchez,” they said. The name was also listed on Facebook and his business car. He billed himself as an expert in Reiki massage.

Mitts also ran the Underground Gallery, two doors down from Dire Wolf. The galley is also listed as Mitts’ address.

Mitts was charged with failing to register as a sex offender, sodomy, and multiple counts of sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say he allegedly sexually assaulted two women during massages at Dire Wolf; one woman in May and another last week.

Mitts has a past conviction for sexual misconduct in St. Louis is 2005 and pending charges of sexual exploitation of a child in St. Clair County, Illinois from a 2015 case.

He hasn’t registered as a sex offender since 2010, authorities said.

Mitts is being held without bond.