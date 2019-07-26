× Man arrested near Taylor Swift’s house held without bail

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, Ri. – An Iowa man police say came to Rhode Island with a backpack full of burglary tools to visit Taylor Swift has been held without bail pending a competency hearing.

The Sun of Westerly reports 32-year-old David Page Liddle was held at a court hearing Thursday after authorities said there were concerns he was a flight risk and had previously been accused of stalking the singer.

He had been held on $10,000 bail after his arrest July 19 not far from Swift’s beachfront mansion.

The Des Moines man is charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm.

Police Chief Shawn Lacey says Liddle told officers he was looking to “catch up” with Swift and knew her personally.

Liddle’s public defender had no comment.