North Carolina woman calls group of women n-word, says she would do it again

NORTH HILLS, N.C. – A confrontation in a North Carolina restaurant ended with a racial slur—and the woman who said it says she’d say it again.

NBC News reports on Nancy Goodman, a white patron at Bonefish Grill in North Hills, who got into a verbal tiff Tuesday with three black patrons — Chanda Stewart, Lakesha Shaw, and a friend — after Goodman complained they were being too loud during dinner.

In a cellphone video recorded by Stewart, Goodman can be seen pulling out her own phone and then approaching the other women.

“I’ve had really good friends that are black, and I love them,” but “you’re too loud,” Goodman says, to which one of the other baffled women replies, “We never said anything about color.”

A fed-up Shaw finally says, “Let me show you my money, it’s just as green as yours,” to which Goodman replies, “You’re so stupid n—–” and walks away.

Goodman told WRAL Wednesday she wishes she had approached the situation differently — but she’s not apologizing for using the n-word.

“I went off on them, which I shouldn’t have done,” she said, noting she should’ve taken her noise complaint to restaurant staff. “But I had had it. It was out of my control to calm down my anxiety.”

As for her racist language, she says, “I would say it again to them. They are the rudest individuals I have ever seen.”

She also insists she has “many black friends” and is not racist, just that “I have never encountered three people that ugly in a bar.”

She said she hopes the other women have learned not to “disrespect an elderly person.”

Stewart said she’s still “trying to wrap my head around it all. It’s disheartening.”

Bonefish officials said they’re looking into the incident.

