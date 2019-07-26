× Police: Man charged after leaving phone with porn at store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Authorities say a man has been charged with child porn after he left his cellphone at a Springfield store, where an employee stumbled across disturbing images while trying to identify the phone’s owner.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 35-year-old David Rawlings was charged this week with five counts of possessing child porn. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say a Family Dollar employee notified police after finding the phone in November on a display shelf.

The documents say images on the phone featured young girls involved in sex acts with adult men. Police used surveillance video to identify Rawlings as the phone’s owner.

Police say Rawlings initially denied any knowledge of the phone, even though there were photos of him on the phone.