Public visitation, funeral service set for 21-year-old Ally Kostial

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A public visitation and funeral service will be held for Ally Kostial, a Lindbergh High School graduate police say was murdered by a fellow Ole Miss student.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 26 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Concordia Kirkwood Lutheran Church at 505 S. Kirkwood Rd. St. Louis, MO 63122 followed by the funeral service on Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 a. m.

A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department on routine patrol found Kostial’s body on Saturday morning at Buford’s Ridge, a remote area with a fishing camp where many visitors ride ATVs when the water is low, according to WLBT-TV, the NBC affiliate serving Jackson, Mississippi.

Brandon A. Theesfeld, 22, of Texas was formally charged with the murder at a hearing Tuesday morning before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Howorth.

Mississippi officials have not commented on any motive in the killing, but Kostial’s friends have said the two had an on-again, off-again romantic relationship.

Ally is survived by mom, dad, and brother.