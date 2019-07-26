Supreme Court clears way for Trump admin to use Defense funds for border wall construction

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to use $2.5 billion from the Department of Defense to construct parts of a wall along the southwestern border which the government argues is necessary to protect national security.

The Supreme Court’s order is a significant win for President Donald Trump, who is likely to use the construction of a wall as a major talking point on the campaign trail.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

