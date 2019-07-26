Suspects drive from downtown St. Louis to East St. Louis in attempt to evade police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Two people were taken into custody Friday after fleeing from St. Louis police and leading them on a chase that ended across the Mississippi River.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers spotted a grey Volkswagen Jetta that had been tied to an assault in downtown. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it sped away.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers located the vehicle and deployed spike devices to pop the car’s tires as it traveled east on Washington Avenue.

The car raced across the Eads Bridge into East St. Louis with both rear tires deflated. The vehicle became disabled on River Park Drive.

Police the driver resisted officers at the scene and was Tasered. The passenger in the car ran from the scene but was located a short distance away and arrested.

Two St. Louis officers were injured in the incident and treated.