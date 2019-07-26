Three & It’s Free

The Missouri History Museum is featuring a new exhibit, The Flores Mexicanas: A Lindbergh Love Story, which unveils a painting and a story that haven’t been seen in decades. The highlight of the exhibit is Alfredo Ramos Martinez’s magnificent and massive Flores Mexicanas painting, one of many wedding gifts given to Anne and Charles Lindbergh in 1929. This and other featured gifts illustrate the couple’s celebrity status as ambassadors for aviation and America.

