ST. LOUIS - Three people were shot Friday morning in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Athlone Avenue for reports of shots fired just after 3:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims with gunshot wounds and a vehicle with multiple bullets holes.

All three victims were conscious and breathing and taken to a local hospital.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.