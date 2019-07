× Truck crashes into Hamilton Heights Neighborhood building resulting in gas leak

ST. LOUIS – A pick-up truck driver crashed into a building in north St. Louis causing a natural gas leak.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Natural Bridge Avenue at Belt Avenue.

The truck hit the building which houses the Hamilton Heights Neighborhood Organization attached to apartments above it.

Firefighters evacuated the building as Spire crews worked to repair the gas leak.