Warrants issued for north St. Louis County murder suspect on the loose

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued at-large warrants for a man wanted for a murder that occurred last month.

According to Major Ron Martin, assistant chief of police for the North County Police Cooperative, Alfred Saddler was shot and killed June 7 in the 6900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue.

Homicide detectives identified 26-year-old Dashon Torion Reece as the suspected shooter.

Martin said Reece knows he’s wanted and is on the run. He’s facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Anyone with information on Reece’s whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.