ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, July 27-28, 2019

Taste of the Greek Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 27-28 Venue: St. Nicolas Greek Orthodox Church, Central West End, St. Louis

Saturday: 11am-7pm, Sunday: Noon-5pm Admission: Free

Back again by popular demand! Eat, drink, and dance! Delicious Greek food & pastries - live Greek music - dance performances - Kids' Corner - Greek beer & wine - olive oil sampling by Olea Estates - & more.

https://www.sngoc.org/event/taste-greek-festival-flc-2

International Tiger Day

Date: Saturday, July 27 Venue: Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Time: 10am-3pm Admission: $10 at the door

Celebrate International Tiger Day with a fun-filled day of tigers, music, food, and more! 100% of the proceeds go back to the sanctuary to care for the animals. Meet tiger keepers, watch the cats receive special enrichment, and enjoy playing the carnival/conservation games. Lunch will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Parking is available off site with free shuttle service to and from the Sanctuary. Handicap parking available in Sanctuary parking lot.

https://crownridgetigers.com/events/international-tiger-day-2019

Hot Wheels Legends Tour

Date: Saturday, July 27 Venue: Walmart, Festus, MO

Time: 8:00am-Noon Cost: Free

This traveling car show is in search of a custom car worthy of being made into an iconic Hot Wheels die-cast vehicle.The winning vehicle will again be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, a collection of one-of-a-kind cars that embody the brand’s challenger spirit and legendary design.

https://www.facebook.com/events/357753381734748/

Paul Gauguin: The Art of Invention

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 27-28 Venue: Saint Louis Art Museum, Forest Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Adults: $15, Seniors & Students: $12, Kids 6–12: $6, 5 and under: Free

Members always free

An exceptional display of 90 paintings, wood carvings, ceramics, prints, and writings that showcase the artist’s fascination with experimentation in various media. The exhibition is grounded in a prodigious loan of 55 works by Gauguin from the distinguished collection of Copenhagen’s Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek. Presented alongside the Glyptotek works are pieces from the Saint Louis Art Museum’s collection.

https://www.slam.org/

The Muny: Paint Your Wagon

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 27-28 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Time: 8:15pm Tickets: $15.00-$105.00

Following our beloved productions of The Unsinkable Molly Brown and The Wiz, The Muny again serves as a birthplace to a reimagined version of an American musical classic. This Lerner and Loewe gem from 1951 is set in the California gold rush, sharing a moving tale of ambition, love and home. https://muny.org/101/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 27-28 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 6:15pm; Sunday: 1:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Houston Astros

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-07

River City Rascals

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 27-28 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO

Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 5:05pm Tickets start at $9.00

Vs. Lake Erie Crushers

http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/

Gateway Grizzlies Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 27-28 Venue: GCS Ballpark, Sauget, IL

Saturday: 7:05pm Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: $7.00-$12.00

vs. Joliet Slammers

http://www.gatewaygrizzlies.com/sports/bsb/2018-19/schedule

Saint Louis FC Soccer Match

Date: Saturday, July 27 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

Vs. Bethlehem Steel FC

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/

Smithton Homecoming

Date: Saturday, June 27 (Friday also) Venue: Smithton Turner Park, Smithton, IL

Time: 4:00pm - Midnight

A classic town festival featuring the famous Smithton fish-plates & sandwiches. The parade is held on Saturday at 5:00pm

https://smithton-village.com/

Great Train Expo

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 22-23 Venue: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, Belleville, IL

Time: 10am-4pm Admission: Adults are $9.00, Kids 11 and under are free

Hundreds of tables of trains for sale, exhibitors from across the country, huge model train displays

https://bcfairgrounds.net/event/great-train-expo-july/

Madison County Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 27-28 Venue: Fairgrounds, Park Hill Drive, Highland, IL

Saturday: 8:00am-11:30pm, Sunday: 8:00am-6:00pm Admission: Free, Parking $5.00

The fair includes livestock shows, tractor pulls, demolition derbies (both automobile and combine!), musicians, 4-H exhibits, pageants, and stock car races.

http://www.madcofair.com/fair_schedule/

Monroe County Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 27-28 Monroe County Fairgrounds Park, IL-156, Waterloo, IL

Saturday: 9:30am-Midnight - Admission: $15.00 after 2pm

Sunday: 10:30am-9:00pm - Admission: Free

Children 12 and under are free. Admission prices include parking and grandstand.

Events get going early Saturday with the heavy horse and mule shows. In the evening, the ITPA truck and tractor pulls continue. On Sunday, the fair comes to a close after a full day of events for the whole family. FFA Fun Night is held in the main arena.

www.monroecounty-fair.org

St. Charles County Fair

Date: Saturday, July 27 Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm

Admission: Adults $20.00, Children ages 6-12 $5.00

This classic annual fair features special events, variety of foods, a parade, 4H, livestock, and agricultural exhibits. All tickets include carnival rides, entertainment, and parking.

www.stcharlescofair.org

Pike County Fair

Date: Saturday, July 27 Venue: Pike County Fair Grounds, Bowling Green, MO

Time: Noon-Midnight

Tickets: $20.00 Adults, $15.00 for kids ages 4-12

This county fair features a variety of foods, 4H, livestock, and agricultural exhibits. Saturday features all the Tractor Pulls events.

www.pikecountyfair.org