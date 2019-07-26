× Woman jogging in Tower Grove Park robbed by men armed with a taser

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A woman jogging in Tower Grove Park was robbed by a group of young men using a taser.

A police incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department states that a 28-year-old woman was running in the park at around 7:45pm Thursday. She tells police that four men with ages ranging from 18-25 years-old surrounded her and tased her in the back and chest. They took, “her personal property and make good their escape.”

Police say that the robbery victim did not have any lasting injuries. EMS was not called to the scene. An investigation into this robbery is currently being handled by St. Louis Metropolitan Police.