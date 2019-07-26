× Woman struck by car while looking for cellphone in roadway

HARTFORD, Ill. – A woman looking for her lost cellphone was hit by a car in Hartford Illinois.

The incident happened on Route 3 at Piasa Lane around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

According to authorities, the woman thought she had left her cellphone on the hood of her car and lost it as she drove away from a gas station.

She returned to look for the phone when she was hit police say.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver stayed at the location and is cooperating with authorities.