Back to School Family Festival at Washington High School

WASHINGTON, Mo. - The Back to School Family Festival will be held on August 17, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Washington High School. The purpose of the event is to provide clothing (infant through young adult), cleaning supplies, and hygiene items free-of-charge for families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

This event is a fun event for entire families, with food, children`s games and activities, and music, all free of charge.

In preparation for this event, donations of new or gently used clothing (infant to young adult), cleaning supplies and hygiene items are currently being accepted. Donations can be dropped off at South Point Elementary School and Washington West Elementary School during school hours and at 1st Washington United Methodist Church from 8:00-Noon Monday through Friday.

Donation Drop Box Locations:

South Point Elementary School

(during school hours)

2300 South Bend Drive

Washington, MO 63099

Washington West Elementary School

(during school hours)

1570 West 5th Street

Washington, MO 63090

1st Washington United Methodist Church

(Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-Noon)

4349 St John`s Road

Washington, MO 63090

For more information, visit www.firstwashingtonumc.org.