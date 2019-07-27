Cardinals Celebrate 2004 NL Champs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cardinals celebrated the 15th anniversary of the 2004 National League Champions. The timing made sense with the Houston Astros in town. The Cardinals beat the Astros in a thrilling seven game series that year. There were signature moments from Scott Rolen, Jim Edmonds, and Jeff Suppan. The team won 105 games, but fell short in the World Series to the Boston Red Sox. FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne checks in with some of the key players.