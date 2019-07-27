Chasen Shreve heads for Memphis after clearing waivers

Posted 4:25 pm, July 27, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 30: Chasen Shreve #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on August 30, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO- Prior to Saturday night’s game against the Houston Astros, the St. Louis Cardinals announced lefthanded relief pitcher Chasen Shreve has cleared waivers and and had accepted an outright assignment to the team’s AAA affiliate in Memphis.

The Cardinals designated Shreve for assignment on Tuesday, removing him from the club’s 40 man roster for the second time this year. On the season he’s 1-0 with a 9.00 ERA in two innings of work. He was obtained last summer along with pitcher Giovanny Gallegos in the deal that sent 1B Luke Voit to the New York Yankees.

It is believed that the Cardinals are looking for more lefthanded relief on the trade market ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, with Andrew Miller and Tyler Webb the only lefties in the bullpen.

